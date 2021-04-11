Global software major Infosys announced on Sunday that it is planning to buy back more shares again with a proposal in this regard on the agenda at its board meeting on April 14.

“The board will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at its meeting on April 14, 2021, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018,” said the city-based company in a regulatory filing on the BSE.

The board meets on April 13-14 here to approve its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020-21.

The last time (the second) when the IT major bought back shares was in March 2019, buying 2.36 per cent of the paid-up capital (103.25 million shares) worth Rs 8,260 crore at Rs 800 per share through the open market route.

It made a maiden buyback of 11.3 crore equity shares in December 2017 for Rs 13,000 crore at Rs 1,150 per share.

The company’s blue-chip scrip of Rs 5 face value touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,454 on April 9 before closing at Rs 1,440.75 at the end of trading on Friday.

