IndusInd Bank on Friday launched its wealth management platform, ‘Pioneer Banking’, which caters to high net-worth customers.

Based on state-of-the-art research based capabilities of the Bank, the new service merges bespoke wealth management solutions with a wide array of personal & commercial banking products, curated to suit the requirements of the discerning few.

“Through this offering, we are bringing together superior privileges and lifestyle benefits, along with a wide array of curated banking products that suit the requirements of our valued customers….the PIONEER programme …aims to restore the lost art of wealth management,” Induslnd Bank Managing Director & CEO Romesh Sobti said.

Customers to this new service can enjoy a wide range of benefits including no Charges on Non-Maintenance of Minimum Balance, special benefits extend to all family and business accounts, no transaction charges and several others.

“This new proposition will cater to the distinct and advanced wealth needs of our HNI client segment,” Induslnd Bank Head – Consumer Banking Sumant Kathpalia said.

