Indigo clocks highest-ever quarterly net profit

One of the largest domestic air carriers – Indigo Airlines – reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 3,090.6 crore for Q1FY24 on Wednesday.

Remarkably, IndiGo clocked net sales of Rs 16,683 crore for this quarter which is up 29.7 per cent YoY from sales of Rs 12,855.3 crore seen in Q1FY23. This is also a 17.8 per cent rise over the March quarter.

Riding on the back of high ticket prices, IndiGo reported its highest-ever quarterly total revenue of Rs 17,160.9 crore.

Advertisement

The numbers reflect strong operational performance, execution of strategy, and favorable market conditions for the airlines.

Passenger ticket revenues witnessed 30.8% at Rs 14,995.6 crore, and ancillary revenues were Rs 1,548.4 crore, an increase of 20.4% YoY.

Speaking on the results, the CEO of IndiGo, Pieter Elbers, said during this quarter, the airlines placed a new order for 500 aircraft that takes our outstanding order book to 1,000 aircraft and further strengthens our position for future growth.

“We produced strong operational performance and welcomed the highest number of quarterly passengers which enabled us to generate the highest-ever quarterly revenue and net profit for the quarter ended June 2023,” he added.

As per its quarterly results, it has a total cash balance of Rs 27,400 crore, comprising Rs 15,691.1 crore of free cash and Rs 11,709 crore of restricted cash.

On the debt side, the airline has total debt, including the capitalized operating lease liability, at Rs 46,291.9 crore. While the capitalized operating lease liability was Rs 43,086.2 crore.