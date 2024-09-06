India’s technical textile industry to cross USD 10 bn target set for 2030: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh on Friday asserted that India’s technical textile industry will cross the target of USD 10 billion set for 2030.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of the international conference-cum-exhibition titled ‘Viksit Bharat- Technical Textiles for Sustainable Growth & Development’ in New Delhi.

He emphasised the increasing consumption and importance of man-made fibres and technical textiles in all spaces of life, at both a global and domestic level.

Advertisement

Minister Singh also launched the Compendium of the National Technical Textiles Mission and also awarded confirmation certificates to 11 approved Start-Ups under NTTM.

The Minister stated that the Government is fully dedicated in the development of the technical textiles industry of India and has taken various steps such as launch of the National Technical Textiles Mission, PLI Scheme for MMF Fabric, Apparel and Technical Textiles.

Highlighting the key initiatives taken under the NTTM mission, he stated that 156 research projects have been sanctioned including development of carbon fibres and support to start-ups under different areas of technical textiles.

He emphasised on the potential of Meditech, especially hygiene products as a major contributor in achieving this target.

The minister displayed confidence in the ability of the local industry, government and stakeholders in the development of High-Performance Fibres that have huge applications in different fields, including aerospace, automobile and construction.

Concluding his speech, the Union Minister reiterated the complete support of the government to become a global leader and the largest manufacturer and market of technical textiles.

The inaugural session of the conference was attended by Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for Textiles, Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, and Dr. S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO and Secretary, Department of Space.