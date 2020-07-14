Car and sports utility vehicle (SUV) sales in India fell by 49.59 per cent to 1,05,617 units from the year earlier in June, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday said, as the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown kept the buyers from making big investments, putting more pressure on the sector.

A total of 2,09,522 units were sold during the same month last year, data showed. Automobile sales in India are counted as factory dispatches and not retail sales.

The sale of passenger cars fell 58 per cent year-on-year in June to 55,497 vehicles, while the two-wheeler sales witnessed a fall of 38.56 per cent at 10,13,431 units as compared to 16,49,475 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales were at 7,02,970 units as against 10,84,596 units in June 2019, down 35.19 per cent.

Scooter sales were also down 47.37 per cent at 2,69,811 units as against 5,12,626 units in the same month in 2019.