India’s export of Ajwain increases by 158%

Export of Ajwain (Bishop Seed) has increased by almost 158 % during the first three quarters of 2021-2022 generating a revenue of USD 3.7 million from USD 1.5 million during the first three quarters of 2020-2021.

The major destinations for Indian exports of Bishop Seeds (Ajwain) are U S A (23.3%), Saudi Arabia (20.1%), Canada (11.2%), Nepal (11%) & U K (9.1%), said a senior officer of the Commerce Ministry.

He said India has been seeing consistent growth in exports. “It may be noted that India’s merchandise export in January 2022 increased by 23.69% to USD 34.06 billion over USD 27.54 billion in January 2021; recording an increase of 31.75% over USD 25.85 billion in January 2020,” the officer said.

India’s merchandise export in 2021-22 (April-January) rose by 46.53% to USD 335.44 billion over USD 228.9 billion in 2020-21 (April-January); marking an increase of 27.0% over USD 264.13 billion in 2019-20 (April-January), he added.

The government has been taking up a number of proactive steps to boost exports including a dedicated export monitoring desk to help remove impediments, constraints and bottlenecks faced by the export sector, especially during the pandemic, the Ministry said.

The Government is also working on enhancing the value of branding of Indian exports to improve India’s global standing as a reliable supplier and proactive steps are being undertaken to align the nation with the global value chain.