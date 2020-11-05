Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has further sold a portion of its stake in OakNorth Holdings Ltd for approximately Rs 64 crore. The sale proceeds will be accretive to the regulatory net worth and the CRAR of the company, the Indian firm said in a regulatory filing.

“With the latest stake sale, the company has raised a total of Rs 2,577 crore as fresh equity in the month of September, October and November 2020 (Rs 683 crore through QIP and Rs 1,894 crore through sale of stake in OakNorth) adding to the regulatory equity capital of the company,” it said.

“Indiabulls Housing in its category of AA / AA+ rated HFCs/ NBFCs is at the top position for both raising bonds and fresh equity in the current fiscal,” it added.

Indiabulls Housing has issued bonds of Rs 2,780 crore in the current fiscal till date and has raised Rs 2,577 crore in fresh equity in the current fiscal till date adding to the regulatory equity capital of the company.