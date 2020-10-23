Share price of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) soared over 14 per cent on Friday afternoon after the company announced that Flipkart Investments will pick up 7.8 per cent stake of the apparel firm with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore.

Around 2.30 pm, shares of Aditya Birla Fashion were trading at Rs 175.50 on the BSE, higher by Rs 22.10 or 14.41 per cent from its previous close.

Similarly, on the NSE, company’s scrip was trading up by Rs 22.40 or 14.59 per cent, at Rs 175.90.

The equity capital will be raised at Rs 205 per share. The promoter and promoter group companies of ABFRL will hold about 55.13 per cent upon completion of the issuance.

ABFRL will use this capital to strengthen its balance sheet and propel its growth ambition with renewed vigour, said a statement.

The company plans to scale up its play in emerging high-growth fashion categories, including innerwear, athleisure, casual and ethnic wear, establishing these as the new engines of growth for the company.