India witnesses remarkable growth in Renewable Energy sector

As India accelerates its transition to a sustainable future, its renewable energy (RE) sector has witnessed unprecedented growth with the total non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity reaching 217.62 GW as on this 20 January.

With a commitment to achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030, the country made significant strides in solar and wind energy installations, policy advancements, and infrastructural improvements, setting the stage for ambitious targets in 2025.

The year 2024 saw a record-breaking 24.5 GW of solar capacity and 3.4 GW of wind capacity added, reflecting a more than two-fold increase in solar installations and a 21 per cent rise in wind installations compared to 2023.

This surge was driven by government incentives, policy reforms, and increased investments in domestic solar and wind turbine manufacturing.

Solar energy remained the major contributor to India’s renewable energy growth, accounting for 47 per cent of the total installed renewable energy capacity. Last year saw the installation of 18.5 GW of utility-scale solar capacity, a nearly 2.8x increase compared to 2023. Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu emerged as the top-performing states, contributing 71 per cent of India’s total utility-scale solar installations.

The rooftop solar sector also experienced significant growth in 2024, with 4.59 GW of new capacity installed, marking a 53 per cent increase from the year 2023. The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in 2024, played a crucial role in this expansion, facilitating seven lakh rooftop solar installations within ten months. Additionally, the off-grid solar segment recorded a 182 per cent increase, adding 1.48 GW in 2024, furthering India’s energy access goals in rural areas.

The country added 3.4 GW of new wind capacity in 2024, with Gujarat (1,250 MW), Karnataka (1,135 MW), and Tamil Nadu (980 MW) leading the way. These states accounted for 98 per cent of the new wind capacity additions, highlighting their continued dominance in wind power generation.

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) played a pivotal role in fostering RE growth through policy interventions and financial support. Key highlights included Green Hydrogen Push, Manufacturing Expansion and Grid Infrastructure Development.

India’s renewable energy sector is on a transformative journey, with 2024 marking a year of record capacity additions and policy advancements. As the country moves into 2025, addressing regulatory, financial, and infrastructural challenges will be crucial. With continued policy support, increased investment, and a focus on emerging technologies, India is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious renewable energy targets and solidify its status as a global leader in the clean energy transition.