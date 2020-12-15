Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said India will grow to be among the top three economies in the world in the next two decades and per capita income would more than double.

Ambani was in conversation with Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook at the first ever Facebook Fuel event in India. He said India’s middle-class, which is about 50 per cent of the nation’s total number of households, will grow three to four per cent per year.

“I firmly believe that in the next two decades, India will grow to be among the top three economies in the world,” said Ambani.

He further said that it will become a premier digital society, with young people driving it. “And our per capita income will go from $1,800-2,000 per capita to $5,000 per capita.”

Facebook and a lot of other companies and entrepreneurs in the world have a golden opportunity to be in India, to be part of this economic and social transformation that will accelerate in the coming decades, he added.

The oil-to-telecom chief also talked about the partnership between Jio and Facebook and how it has helped small Indian businesses.

“I have no hesitation in going on record, that it is your investment that set the ball rolling. Not only for Jio, but for the Indian FDI which has been the largest-ever in its history. And our partnership between Jio and Facebook, will actually demonstrate that it is great for India, Indians, and small Indian businesses,” he said.

“And let me point out a very unique feature about our partnership. Perhaps not many people have understood this. Because, before this partnership I believe that each one of us was mainly a communication platform. Together, we now have become a value creation platform for our customers and small businesses,” Ambani said during the virtual event.