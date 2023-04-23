India to play a major role in global skill development: Pradhan

The 21st century will be knowledge-based and technology-driven. Guided by its civilisational ethos and as a natural hub of talent, captive market & resources, India is going to play a leading role in fulfilling global aspirations of the 21st century. Skills and competencies will drive the future rather than degrees, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, said here on Sunday.

Throwing light on the coastal State, he said Odisha is a land of skills. Its art and architectural excellence and ancient trade linkages is a glowing testimony to this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned transforming India’s YuvaShakti into job-creators rather than job-seekers, Pradhan said today inaugurating one of its kind Future of Work exhibition under 3rd Education Working Group (EdWG) meeting.

He said that “as technologies continue to disrupt, we must think of new approaches to skilling to prepare youth for the future of jobs. Internet, mobility, and global connectivity provide us with an opportunity to think about global requirements”

The inaugural ceremony was graced among others Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE; Ambassador Atul Keshap, President, USIBC and Senior Vice President, South Asia, US Chamber of Commerce; Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII; Vipin Sondhi, Chairman, CII Mission on Tech, Innovation & Research and Future Mobility and Former MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland and JCB India and Raghav Narsalay, Managing Director, Accenture Research.

The Minister visited nearly 70 exhibitors with keen interest and appreciated their efforts. The exhibitors included premier institutes and organizations from diverse sectors such as NIT Rourkela, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIM Sambalpur, Microsoft, Meta, UNICEF, NCERT and many more, displaying technologies that will drive the future of work with constant innovations in modern workplace, future skills, and innovative delivery models. The exhibition received a positive response with 10,000 visitors attending it on the inaugural day.