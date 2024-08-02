India to host Intl’ Conference of Agricultural Economists after 65 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) on August 3 at around 9.30 AM at National Agricultural Science Centre (NASC) Complex, New Delhi.

Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion. The triennial conference, organised by the International Association of Agricultural Economists will be held from 2 to 7 August 2024.

Notably, the ICAE is being held in India after 65 years.

Advertisement

The theme for this year’s conference is, “Transformation Towards Sustainable Agri-Food Systems”, the PMO said in a statement.

It aims to tackle the pressing need for sustainable agriculture in the face of global challenges such as climate change, natural resource degradation, rising production costs and conflicts.

The conference will highlight India’s proactive approach to global agricultural challenges and showcase the nation’s advancements in agricultural research and policy.

The ICAE 2024 will serve as a platform for young researchers and leading professionals to present their work and network with global peers.

It aims to strengthen partnerships between research institutes and universities, influence policymaking on both national and global scales, and showcase India’s agricultural progress, including advancements in digital agriculture and sustainable agri-food systems.

The conference will witness participation of around 1,000 delegates from around 75 countries.