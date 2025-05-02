India to host Global Media Dialogue tomorrow, over 60 countries to attend

India is set to host the Global Media Dialogue for the first time as part of WAVES in Mumbai on Friday, marking a significant milestone in the country’s engagement with the global media and entertainment landscape.

Over 60 countries are expected to participate in the event, with delegations from across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Nations such as Russia, Japan, the UK, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and several others will be represented at the ministerial and senior official levels.

The dialogue is being organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, with support from the Ministry of External Affairs. It aims to encourage international collaboration, promote best practices, and explore avenues for policy alignment, talent exchange, and capacity building in the global media space.

The outcome of the Dialogue is expected to be a ‘WAVES Declaration’ by participating countries reaffirming the importance of international cooperation in the media and entertainment sector and laying the groundwork for future engagements and partnerships.

India, with its vibrant media ecosystem and rapidly growing entertainment industry, is uniquely positioned to host such a dialogue. The GMD marks a pivotal moment in placing India at the centre of global conversations on the media’s role in shaping the world, according to an official statement.

The Global Media Dialogue will bring together key stakeholders from around the world to discuss the evolving role of media and entertainment in shaping societies, economies, and international cooperation. It will offer a platform for open conversations on the evolving landscape of the media and entertainment sector. With rapid technological changes, shifting content trends, and growing global interconnectedness, the Dialogue aims to encourage the exchange of ideas, experiences, and perspectives on the role of media in shaping societies, fostering innovation, and promoting international cooperation.

On the sidelines of WAVES, India is also holding bilateral meetings with more than 10 countries, including the United Kingdom, Russia, Indonesia, Kenya, Bhutan, and Egypt, as well as international organisations like the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). These engagements reflect India’s commitment to strengthening global cooperation and fostering partnerships across key areas of mutual interest, the statement said.

The event will be graced by senior Indian leadership, including the Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, the Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Minister of State for I&B and Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan.