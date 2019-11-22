Spread like a spider web, Indian post operates from over 1.5 lakh offices across the nation. Apart from its mailing operations, these offices provide a variety of banking services to the customers. The department of postal services allow customers to open their savings account, and also provides an ATM-cum-debit card with fixed withdrawal amount as the limit. As per the India Post’s official website, an individual can open a savings account with mere Rs 20. A holder of the savings account can enjoy the 4 per cent annual rate of interest on his savings in the current quarter.

ATM TRANSACTION CHARGES:

Daily ATM cash withdrawal limit INR. 25000/- Cash withdrawal limit per transaction INR. 10000/- Charges for transactions done at DOP ATMs Free (Both Financial & Non Financial) with a limit of 5 Financial transactions per day Permissible free transactions at other Bank ATMs (per month) Metro Cities – 3 free transactions (Both Financial & Non Financial)

Non Metro Cities – 5 free transactions (Both Financial & Non Financial) Charges after exceeding permissible free transaction limit at other Bank ATMs Financial & Non Financial Transactions – Rs 20 + Applicable GST

OTHER FACILITIES:

Post office savings account holders have the facility to choose or to leave the cheque book facility. Customers seeking to get a cheque book are required to maintain a minimum balance of Rs. 500.

Types of accounts:

Minimum balances in respect of different types of account SB(Cheque account) INR. 500/- SB(non Cheque account) INR. 50/- MIS INR. 100/- TD INR. 1​00/- PPF INR. 500/- Senior Citizen INR. 1000/-

