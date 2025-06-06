India, Italy to deepen cooperation in Industry 4.0, aerospace, and energy transition

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a high-level meeting with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, in Brescia, Italy’s manufacturing hub.

During the meeting, India and Italy agreed to prioritise cooperation in several strategic and emerging sectors, including Industry 4.0, aerospace, energy transition, and sustainable mobility.

Both sides also emphasised the need for joint efforts in skill development, digital transformation, migration and mobility, and global connectivity initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

The two leaders co-chaired the 22nd session of the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) during Goyal’s two-day visit to Italy, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

The dialogue reaffirmed the strategic economic partnership between the two countries and aligned with the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–29, aimed at promoting economic resilience, industrial partnerships, and inclusive, sustainable growth.

According to the ministry’s statement, several concrete outcomes emerged from the JCEC.

Both countries resolved to strengthen cooperation in agriculture and food processing and agreed to establish Joint Working Groups in the automobile and space sectors.

Collaboration opportunities were identified in sustainable agri-value chains, agri-machinery, food packaging technologies, and renewable energy.

Additionally, both sides agreed to cooperate on green hydrogen and biofuels, and expressed intent to facilitate the movement of skilled professionals between the two nations.

On the sidelines of the JCEC, a high-level Growth Forum was organised, bringing together CEOs and industry leaders from both countries.

A strong Indian business delegation, comprising senior leadership from nearly 90 companies, accompanied the Minister during the visit.