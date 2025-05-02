India-EU reaffirm to conclude FTA by end of 2025

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, held a key meeting with European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic, in Brussels to discuss the progress of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

At the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to concluding the long-awaited trade deal by the end of 2025.

Advertisement

India emphasized that meaningful progress in trade negotiations requires equal focus on non-tariff barriers (NTBs) alongside tariff discussions and regulatory frameworks must be inclusive, proportionate, and avoid restricting trade.

Advertisement

The India-EU FTA aspires to reflect the evolving realities of global commerce by supporting digital transition, promoting diversified and resilient supply chains, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

Taking it to social media platform X, Piyush Goyal described the dialogue as “highly productive,” saying that it helped redefine the India-EU partnership. “The meeting focused on enhancing market access for businesses in both regions and strengthening trusted, diversified supply chains. The discussions aimed to ensure that the FTA would not only be strategic but also mutually beneficial for the sustainable development of both economies,” he said.

Both sides expressed optimism that the agreement, once concluded, will serve as a transformative pillar of the broader India-EU strategic partnership, enhancing market access, supporting regulatory cooperation, and fostering innovation and competitiveness on both sides.

The leaders of both sides acknowledged the crucial role of investment flows and people-to-people mobility in sustaining economic vitality.