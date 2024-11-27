India climbs up 11 slots to be among top 50 countries in Network Readiness Index

India has improved its position by 11 slots and is now placed at the 49th rank as per the Network Readiness Index 2024 (NRI 2024) report as against the 60th rank scored in the NRI 2023 report.

In its latest version of 2024, the report maps the network-based readiness landscape of 133 economies based on their performances in four different pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact, covering a total of 54 variables. The report has been published by the Portulans Institute, an independent non-profit research and educational institute based in Washington DC.

India has not only improved its ranking, but also improved its score from 49.93 in 2023 to 53.63 in 2024. It is noteworthy that India leads in several indicators. The report states that India secured the first rank in ‘AI scientific publications’, ‘AI talent concentration’ and ‘ICT services exports’, second rank in ‘FTTH/Building Internet subscriptions’, ‘Mobile broadband internet traffic within the country’ and ‘International Internet bandwidth’, third rank in ‘Domestic market scale’ and fourth rank in ‘annual investment in telecommunication services.

India has ranked 2nd in the group of lower-middle-income countries after Vietnam. As per the report, India has demonstrated significant digital progress, with notable strengths in technological innovation and digital transformation.

India’s performance in NRI 2024 is the latest in a string of advancements in the telecommunications sector. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has made significant strides in advancing India’s telecommunication infrastructure. Over the past decade, tele density increased from 75.2% to 84.69%, and wireless connections reached 119 crore.

Digital India has set an example by expanding broadband access to rural areas through partnerships with technology companies, resulting in the sharp rise in internet subscribers from 25.1 crore to 94.4 crore, with a substantial rise in wireless internet usage. Reforms in spectrum management, ease of doing business, and consumer protection have further strengthened the sector.

Furthermore, India launched 5G services in 2022, rapidly improving its global mobile broadband speed ranking from 118 to 15. Now, India aims to position itself as a leader in future telecom technologies with the Bharat 6G Vision.

Coupled with investment in emerging technologies, impressive data capabilities and robust telecom infrastructure, India’s performance in network readiness index is a testament to our digital progress and innovation.