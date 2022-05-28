India is capable of becoming 100% organic farming nation by 2040: Former Sikkim CM

“India is capable to become a 100 percent organic farming nation by 2040. With political will and collective action, it would indeed be possible to transform India into an organic country,” said former Chief Minister of Sikkim Pawan Chamling while inaugurating the third ‘Global Organic Expo 2022’ at Indian Agriculture Research Institute, Pusa Road, New Delhi.

Under the theme ‘Profitability for Humanity’. During the inaugural session, Chamling reiterated Sikkim and its journey as the first organic state of India and also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for pushing the organic agenda on a national level and making it a national program.

“On 18 January 2016, Sikkim became the first 100 percent organic state in the world; duly acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first step we took was to pass a resolution on February 24, 2003, at the Sikkim Legislative Assembly to make Sikkim a fully organic state. Since agriculture is a state subject, we passed the historic resolution at the State Assembly. After 12 years of hard work and perseverance, we successfully transformed Sikkim into a fully organic state on 31 December 2015,” said Chamling.

Motivation speaker sister BK Shivani who was also present said, two-three decades ago, there was lesser content consumption. What we consume has a direct impact on our minds. Our emotional diet is what we watch, read and listen to. Earlier we used to consume content from parents, teachers, newspapers, and good books ~ less content, good quality, protected era as far as content consumption is concerned. Now with 24×7 television, social media, and digital platforms, even children are consuming content at every click and nobody is checking. “One could practice meditation, yoga, read spiritual books. Content consumption of high vibration is good in the mornings; it is termed a good emotional diet… The last hour is equally important… We should try to sleep by 10 pm and disconnect from work, slow down the mind, two hours before sleeping, she suggested.

Manoj Mishra, director-global projects, iconex exhibitions private limited, also echoed that ‘Profitability for Humanity’ is the only aim of this expo as health is more important for the upcoming generations as people are eating adulterated food due to unawareness. With this exhibition, we want to aware the masses of the benefit of organic foods and promote farmers to do organic farming in the country.”

Dr. Bharat Pathak, National Convenor Ganga Vichar Manch, Namami Gange, said, “there is a need to promote natural farming in the country, rainwater harvesting is necessary, and water conservation promotion is also necessary for natural farming. The Global Organic Expo reiterated the importance of organic farming, as it’s not just important for the health of the people but is also crucial for the health of the planet as a whole. This is the first time in Delhi that the business community, traders, government bodies, and chambers of commerce have come together at the Global Organic Expo – 2022 to facilitate ease of doing business.”