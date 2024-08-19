India, Australia invite startups for Climate Smart Agritech cohort

In a significant step to give a boost to the startups, India and Australia collectively have invited applications from start-ups and MSMEs of both the countries.

The Atal Innovation Mission – in partnership with CSIRO, Australia – is inviting applications from start-ups and MSMEs from India and Australia for the Climate Smart Agritech cohort of the India Australia Rapid Innovation and Start-up Expansion (RISE) Accelerator.

RISE is a programme designed to support businesses aiming for international expansion between the two countries.

This marks a significant milestone in fostering innovations that address India and Australia’s most pressing shared challenges in the agriculture sector.

Commencing in October 2024, the Climate Smart Agritech cohort of the RISE Accelerator will focus on start-ups and MSMEs with technologies and solutions that enhance agricultural productivity and resilience in the face of growing climate variability, resource scarcity and food insecurity.

The programme is particularly interested in start-ups and MSMEs with solutions that prioritise farmer needs, priorities, and on-farm practices.

Speaking on the development, Tamara Ogilvie, Program Director, CSIRO said, “India and Australia share common agricultural challenges, but the scale and diversity of our farming operations are unique.”

“This cohort will enable participants to achieve product-market fit in diverse markets, and rapidly scale their solutions to meet global demands.”

The programme will also involve field trials and technology pilot in the latter half. The latest round seeks novel solutions to tackle critical agricultural challenges, including boosting productivity, reducing emissions and optimising natural resource use.

Highlighting the importance of the programme, Pramit Dash, Program Lead, AIM stated, “By fostering innovation and providing a platform for start-ups to scale their solutions, the RISE Accelerator programme not only addresses the immediate challenges in the agriculture sector but also ensures that farmers can access and adopt resilient practices tailored to their specific needs.”

Applications for the RISE Accelerator close on 15 September 2024.

There is no charge for start-ups/SMEs to participate in the programme, with a number of opportunities to travel between Australia and India.

Selected start-ups/SMEs may also be eligible for up to Rs 45 lakh in non-equity grant.