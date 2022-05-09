”If I’ll die in mysterious circumstances” Musk tweets, fans confused

Being in buzz every day on Twitter from the day Elon Musk announced his decision to buy micro-blogging site Twitter for $44 Billion, Musk shared another secretive tweet in which he wrote

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” talking about death in this tweet made his fans concerned.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Shortly before this, Mr Musk shared a post that appears to be a communication saying he is involved in “supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment”.

The two posts sparked speculations on whether the Tesla CEO is facing threats from Russia for helping Ukraine in the war.