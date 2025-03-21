Stock market extends gains for fifth consecutive session, ignoring weak global markets

The stock market extended gains for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, ignoring weak global markets. The Nifty crossed 23,400 intraday, led by buying across the sectors.

At close, the Sensex was up 557.45 points or 0.73% at 76,905.51, and the Nifty was up 159.75 points or 0.69% at 23,350.40.

Throughout the session, the Nifty reached a high of 23,402.7 and a low of 23132.8, while the Sensex traded within the range of 77,041.94 and 76,095.26.

The midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 1.04%, while small-cap stocks showed strong performance as the Nifty Smallcap 100 concluded at 15,858.05, marking an increase of 326.9 points or 2.06%.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to Rs 413 lakh crore from nearly Rs 409 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about Rs 4 lakh crore in a single session.

On the Nifty, the top gainers included SBI Life Insurance Company (3.21%), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (2.90%), NTPC (2.79%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.77%), and Bajaj Finance (2.72%).

On the losing side were Hindalco Industries (1.50%), Infosys (1.42%), Wipro (1.38%), Trent (1.37%), and Tata Steel (1.11%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 50,062.85, having reached an intraday high of 50,672.15, and a low of 49,891.95.

Shares of Manappuram Finance surged 10% after Bain Capital announced a Rs 4,385 crore investment to acquire an 18% stake in the company.

IndusInd Bank shares saw some volatility. Initially, the stock slipped 1.3% as investor concerns over potential financial risks weighed on sentiment, but it later recovered to end with a modest 0.70% gain.

Among the sectors, all sectoral indices ended with gains. Nifty Media jumped 2.20% while Nifty Bank, Financial Services, PSU Bank, Private Bank, Pharma, Healthcare, and Oil and Gas gained over a per cent each.

However, the Consumer Durables (0.77%) and Metal (0.55%) were on the losing side.

Over 70 stocks touched 52-week high on the BSE, including Manappuram Finance, Chambal Fertilisers, Bajaj Finance, UPL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Shree Cements, SRF, Welspun Corp, among others.

The domestic IT sector recovered from initial losses, however, Infosys remained the sole laggard, declining 1.3% after global IT giant Accenture’s second-quarter revenue guidance fell short of investor expectations.

Shares of RVNL also gained 3% after the company received a Letter of Acceptance from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for a Rs 554 crore project.

L&T shares jumped 3% after the engineering giant secured a significant contract worth between Rs 2,500-5,000 crore from Brigade Group.