South Korea’s Hyundai Motors said on Friday it will temporarily suspend production for two days starting from Monday at its Asan plan due to an electronic parts shortage, reports said on Friday.

The suspension comes amid a lack of semiconductor parts used in the Kona’s front vehicle camera system and a problem in Hyundai Mobis Co.’s production line, which rolls out the traction motor for the IONIQ 5.

“We are closely monitoring the situation to take prompt and necessary measures to optimize production in line with the supply conditions,” a Reuter s report quoted the company as saying.

The Asan plant, which is located 100 kilometers south of Seoul, produces the Grandeur and Sonata sedans.

Previously, the country’s biggest carmaker said it would suspend the No. 1 plant in Ulsan, 414 km southeast of Seoul, which produces the IONIQ 5 all-electric car and the Kona subcompact SUV, due to a lack of chip parts from April 7-14.

With this latest production suspension, the company expects production losses of 6,000 units of the Kona and 6,500 units of the IONIQ 5, reports Yonhap news agency.

Underscoring the severity of global crisis in the chip market, Hyundai Motors has become the latest auto manufacturer to temporarily suspend manufacturing units.

On top of the suspension plans, Hyundai reduced overtime work on the first weekend of this month at the No. 3 Ulsan plant, which produces the Avante compact, due to a lack of electric control units (ECUs). The carmaker will also cancel overtime work at the No. 3 Ulsan plant this weekend due to parts problems, the spokesman said.

Up until now, the company has been able to avoid a hit from shortages because of a stockpile of chips, unlike its global peers.