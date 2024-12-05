Housing prices spike up to 65% in top 30 tier II cities: Report

The weighted price of new launch projects in top 30 tier II cities rose up to 65% between 2023 and October 2024, a report by PropEquity said on Thursday.

Out of these, 25 cities are witnessing a rise in prices while five cities are seeing a decline.

According to the report, cities like Bhopal, Mohali, Sonepat, Trivandrum and Mysore saw housing prices fall by up to 26%.

It said that in North India, Jaipur saw the highest rise in weighted average price of new launch projects at 65% from Rs 4,240 per sqft to Rs 6,979 per sq. ft. between 2023-October 2024.

This was followed by Indore (20%) and Dehradun (14%). Sonepat at 26% witnessed the highest fall in price followed by Mohali (8%) and Bhopal (5%).

While Agra, Chandigarh and Bhiwadi saw 59%, 34% and 25% growth in prices respectively, the new launches in these cities were very few (between 3-5 projects) during this period.

In Southern India, Guntur saw the weighted average price of new launch projects rise by 51% to Rs 5169 per sq. ft. between 2023 and October 2024 followed by Mangalore (41%), Visakhapatnam (29%). Mysore and Trivandrum witnessed fall in prices at 14% and 4% respectively.

Further, the report said that in Western India, Gandhi Nagar saw the weighted average price of new launch projects rise by 19% to Rs 4844 per sq. ft. between 2023 and October 2024, followed by Surat (14%) and Nagpur (12%).

In Eastern India, Bhubaneshwar saw the weighted average price of new launch projects rise by 15% to Rs 7731 per sq. ft. between 2023 and October 2024 and Raipur by 14% to Rs 3810 per sq. ft.

Goa is the only city amongst 30 tier II cities that has seen a weighted average launch price cross the Rs 10,000 per sq. ft. threshold.

Prices in cities like Vijayawada, Gandhi Nagar, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Raipur continue to stay below the Rs 5,000 per sq. ft. mark.