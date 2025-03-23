Housing sales in top 9 cities fall by 23%, supply declines by 34% in Jan-March

The housing market continued its downward trend with housing sales in India’s top 9 cities falling by 23 per cent while supply declining by a whopping 34 per cent in January-March of 2025, said a report by NSE-listed data analytics firm PropEquity.

As per the report, the housing sales in Q1 2025 stood at 1,05,791 units as compared to 1,36,702 units in the same period last year. Except Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, all 7 cities witnessed a decline in sales.

However, the housing supply, on the other hand, stood at 80,774 units in Q1 2025 as compared to 1,22,365 units in the same period last year, marking three consecutive quarters of under-one-lakh units launched.

Except Bengaluru, all 8 cities saw a decline in new supply in the first quarter.

The report by PropEquity said that the housing sales increased by 10 per cent to 18,508 units in Bengaluru in Q1 2025, with the city accounting for 17 per cent of the total sales, rising from 12 per cent in Q1 2024.

Sales rose 10 per cent in Delhi-NCR to 11,221 units in Q1 2025 with the city accounting for 11 per cent of the total sales, rising from 7 per cent in Q1 2024. However, the sales dropped the most in Hyderabad (47 per cent ), followed by Mumbai 36 per cent , Pune 33 per cent , Kolkata 28 per cent , Thane 27 per cent , Navi Mumbai 7 per cent and Chennai 2 per cent.

In terms of supply, it rose by 17 per cent in Bengaluru to 20,227 units in Q1 2025. The city accounted for 25 per cent of the total launches in Q1 2025, rising from 14 per cent in the same period last year.

Supply fell the most in Kolkata at 62 per cent followed by 50 per cent each in Mumbai and Thane, 48per cent in Pune, 46per cent in Chennai, 38 per cent in Hyderabad, 24 per cent in Navi Mumbai and 14 per cent in Delhi-NCR.