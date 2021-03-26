Honeywell has partnered with FarEye, a low-code SaaS platform, to provide its intelligent delivery management platform to Honeywell mobile computer users.

A statement said that FarEye allows mobile workers with devices to manage, visually track and monitor delivery logistics operations. It works with major retailers, carriers & consumers around the world to provide higher control on their delivery operations and provide a superior experience to end customers.

FarEye CEO & Co-Founder Kushal Nahata said: “As customers transform their businesses to keep pace with today’s ever-changing business climate, FarEye enables the customers to scale their delivery operations & create value.”

“Together, we have been able to make a positive impact on businesses with the disruptive power of Honeywell technologies and FarEye’s intelligent delivery management platform which is built to solve the complex challenges that cost the supply chain and logistics industry trillions of dollars,” he said.