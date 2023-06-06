The much anticipated Honda SUV, named Elevate is all set to be launched today. This segment is already having some big players with 7 models in the market which are already doing good and can create stiff competition to Honda’s Elevate, but Honda is all-ready with their world-class technology and design.

What is expected?

The Elevate is expected to feature a 1.5 L petrol engine like its Sedan Honda City, with the possibility of hybrid technology as a bonus. Many sketches and silhouette images provided glimpses of its size and features which tells that this car will be spacious and will look esthetic.

A full set of security elements including ADAS is also predicted to be available in the top model of this car.

Some more exciting features may include a full digital instrumental cluster, the sunroof is clearly visible in the teaser of Elevate but it is not panoramic and only have a single pane sunroof. Some more interesting features include automatic climate control, wireless charging, and ventilated seats can be provided to enhance its experience. If this car will perform well in the market Honda may get its Hybrid option with better engines and performance.

Price expected

According to experts, Honda Elevate may be priced between Rs 11 lakh for the lower versions to Rs 17 lakh for its top model.

Rivals

Honda Elevate will be directly competing with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.