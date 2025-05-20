Hindalco’s Q4 FY25 net profit up 66% at Rs 5,284 crore as revenue rises by 16%

The Aditya Birla Group-owned Hindalco Industries has announced a 66% rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending March 2025, at Rs 5,284 crore, driven by strong performance in its domestic Indian business.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit (PAT) of Rs 3,174 crore during the same period last year, according to a filing made to the stock exchange.

Consequently, the company’s board has recommended a dividend of 500% (at Rs 5 per share) for FY25, which is up by 43%, from 350% (at Rs 3.5 per share) in FY24, according to a company statement.

As per the statement, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the January–March quarter also increased, rising to Rs 64,890 crore, up from Rs 55,994 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company reported a record quarterly revenue of Rs 64,890 crore for Q4 FY25, which is an increase of 16% year-on-year (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter under review stood at Rs 10,296 crore, up 43% YoY, the statement mentioned.

The company’s upstream aluminium operations posted a record quarterly EBITDA of Rs 4,838 crore, rising 79% YoY, with industry-leading EBITDA margins of 47%, even as its downstream aluminium EBITDA hit a quarterly high of Rs 219 crore, rising by 52%.

The company’s copper business saw record domestic copper rod sales, exceeding 100 kilo tonnes (KT) in the quarter under review. Novelis, the company’s US-based subsidiary, reported a 77% jump in Q4 net income attributable to the common shareholder, at $294 million.

Hindalco also delivered 10,000 aluminium battery enclosures to Mahindra during the quarter, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to support the electric vehicle ecosystem.

The company posted a 58% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 16,002 crore for the financial year 2024–25 (FY25).

The company reported record consolidated revenue of Rs 238,496 crore for FY25, marking a 10% rise over the previous year. Consolidated EBITDA for the year reached an all-time high of Rs 35,496 crore, up by 38% YoY.

Hindalco’s aluminium business achieved a record upstream EBITDA of Rs 16,262 crore, up by 78%, and a record downstream EBITDA of Rs 633 crore, reflecting a 16% YoY increase. The copper segment also recorded its highest-ever EBITDA of Rs 3,025 crore, up by 16%, as compared to the previous year.

The company’s US subsidiary, Novelis, posted a 14% YoY rise in net income attributable to the common shareholder, reaching $683 million in FY25, the company statement said.