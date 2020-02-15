Country’s major two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday launched BS-VI compliant version of its popular Splendor+ motorcycle with price starting at Rs 59,600.

In an official statement, the company said that it also introduced BS-VI versions of its two scooter models, Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125 with price starting at Rs 64,310 and Rs 67,950 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi) respectively.

Hero MotoCorp Head – Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said, “With Splendor+ BS-VI, the updated Destini 125 BS-VI and Maestro Edge 125 BS-VI, we have migrated almost our entire portfolio shift to BS-VI norms, well ahead of the deadline.”

The statement added that the new products have been designed and developed completely in-house at the company’s R&D hub – the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) at Jaipur.

(With input from agencies)