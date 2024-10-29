HDFC Bank issues advisory on digital arrest

HDFC Bank has issued an advisory, urging its customers to stay vigilant and avoid falling victim to fraudulent practices like digital arrest.

The bank has shared tips on how its customers can protect themselves from the emerging online fraud.

It asked its customers not to share sensitive information such as KYC details, bank details like user ID password, card details, CVV, OTPs or PIN number with anyone.

HDFC has also suggested that in the event of a person becoming a victim of any online fraud, they should immediately report the unauthorised transactions to the bank in order to get the payment channel blocked, i.e. cards/UPI/net banking to safeguard against future losses.

“When someone receives a call or message from fraudsters claiming to be law enforcement officers, always confirm their identity by independently contacting the government/law enforcement officials via proper channels,” Manish Agrawal, senior executive vice-president – Credit Intelligence and Control – HDFC Bank, said.

“Staying vigilant and being aware of such fraudulent practices plays a very important role in avoiding falling prey to such scams.”

The bank has instructed customers about the incidents of “digital arrest” on the department of telecommunication’s Chakshu Portal.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that there is no system like digital arrest in the Indian law. And those who are engaging in such activities “are enemies of the society”.

He further stated that investigative agencies are working in partnership with state governments to combat the scam being carried out in the name of digital arrest.

As per the government data, Indians lost approximately Rs 120.3 crore to “digital arrest” fraud schemes during the first quarter of 2024.