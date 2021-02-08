IT major HCL Technologies on Monday announced that it would mark $10 billion (about Rs 72,800 crore) revenue milestone for 2020 by issuing worldwide a special bonus worth over Rs 700 crore for its employees.

The firm in a statement said, “issuing a one-time special bonus to employees around the world” worth over Rs 700 crore in recognition of its recent milestone of crossing the $10 billion mark in revenue for 2020.”

“In celebration and gratitude all employees with one year of service or greater will receive a bonus, the equivalent of ten days’ salary, it added.

The one-time bonus will be paid to employees in February 2021, amounting to nearly $90 million plus payroll taxes in some countries, the impact of which is excluded from FY21 EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) guidance provided by the company last month.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset. Despite an unrelenting pandemic, each and every member of our HCL family has demonstrated immense commitment and passion, contributing to the growth of the organization. The $10 billion revenue milestone is a testament of our remarkable resilience as an organization and the entrepreneurial spirit of our 159,000+ employees. With this gesture, we want to sincerely express our gratitude to our employees and their families for all their support,” Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies said.

