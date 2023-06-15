Follow Us:

GST Council to hold 50th meeting on July 11

It will be the 50th meeting of the Council. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who heads the Council, will chair the meeting.

ANI | New Delhi | June 15, 2023 3:57 pm

A meeting of the GST Council will be held on July 11 in the national capital.

It will be the 50th meeting of the Council. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who heads the Council, will chair the meeting. The 49th meeting of the Council was held on February 18, 2023. The meeting took several decisions including adopting the report of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the GST Appellate Tribunal with certain modifications.

The 48th Meeting of the GST Council was held on December 17, 2022, through video conferencing.

Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017, and states were assured compensation for loss of any revenue arising on account of its implementation as per the provisions of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 for a period of five years.

