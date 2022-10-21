GST portal slows down, CBIC extends due date for filing GSTR-3B return till today

Follow Us:
The GST Implementation Committee of the GST Council has approved the extension of the due date of filing GSTR-3B returns for the month of September for monthly filers by a day. The earlier due date was October 20, which is now October 21, i.e. Friday.

SNS | New Delhi | October 21, 2022 3:13 pm

GST council approves extension of due date for filing GSTR-3B return till today

The notification in this regard is under process, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a tweet.

The decision was taken as taxpayers had complained of slowness in GSTN portal, the Board said earlier.

“CBIC has received an Incident Report from GSTN regarding slowness in the System along with a proposal for extending the due date,” it said on Thursday.

“We continue to monitor the matter closely and the proposal for extension is being examined in consultation with the GST Council so that there is no burden of late fees or interest on the taxpayer.”

Form GSTR-3B is a simplified summary return and the purpose of the return is for taxpayers to declare their summary GST liabilities for a particular tax period and discharge these liabilities.

A normal taxpayer is required to file Form GSTR-3B returns for every tax period.

Generally, the 20th of every month is the last date for filing GSTR 3B.
The second-largest IT in the country, Infosys, provides the technology backend for the goods and services tax (GST) for the GST Network (GSTN).

