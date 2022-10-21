GST portal slows down, CBIC extends due date for filing GSTR-3B return till today

The GST Implementation Committee of the GST Council has approved the extension of the due date of filing GSTR-3B returns for the month of September for monthly filers by a day.

The earlier due date was October 20, which is now October 21, i.e. Friday.

The notification in this regard is under process, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a tweet.

The GST Implementation Committee of GST Council has approved extension of the due date of filing GSTR-3B return for the month of September 2022, for the monthly filers, from 20th October, 2022 to 21st October 2022. The notification in this regard is under process. @nsitharaman — CBIC (@cbic_india) October 21, 2022

The decision was taken as taxpayers had complained of slowness in GSTN portal, the Board said earlier.

“CBIC has received an Incident Report from GSTN regarding slowness in the System along with a proposal for extending the due date,” it said on Thursday.

Taxpayers have reported slowness in portal while filing GSTR 3B return today. The persistence of the issue is acknowledged. Technical teams are working to resolve the issue. An incident report has been sent to CBIC for considering extension in the return filing dates. — GST Tech (@Infosys_GSTN) October 20, 2022

“We continue to monitor the matter closely and the proposal for extension is being examined in consultation with the GST Council so that there is no burden of late fees or interest on the taxpayer.”

Form GSTR-3B is a simplified summary return and the purpose of the return is for taxpayers to declare their summary GST liabilities for a particular tax period and discharge these liabilities.

A normal taxpayer is required to file Form GSTR-3B returns for every tax period.

Generally, the 20th of every month is the last date for filing GSTR 3B.

The second-largest IT in the country, Infosys, provides the technology backend for the goods and services tax (GST) for the GST Network (GSTN).

(with inputs from Agencies)