India records trade deficit of $26.42 billion in April, export rises by 9%

India’s merchandise exports grew 9.03% year-on-year to $38.49 billion in April, while the imports during the month rose 19.12% to $64.91 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $26.42 billion, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Thursday.

India’s total exports, including the Merchandise and Services, for April is estimated at $ 73.80 billion, registering a positive growth of 12.70% compared to last year. The total imports of merchandise and services are estimated at $82.45 billion, registering a positive growth of 15.72%.

Speaking on the numbers, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal expressed optimism, saying he hopes India will continue to sustain the current export momentum.

In April, the estimated value of services exports was $35.31 billion, up from $30.18 billion in the same month last year, while services imports were estimated at $17.54 billion, compared to $16.76 billion a year ago.

Services exports are estimated to have grown by 17.01% in April compared to the same month last year, according to the Commerce Ministry.

The non-oil imports in April stood at $44.20 billion as against $37.99 billion in same month last year. India’s engineering goods exports touched $9.51 billion in April 2025 as against $8.55 billion in April 2024.

Notably, amid the tariff woes, India’s exports to the US rose to $8.42 billion in April, up from $6.61 billion in the same period last year.