GST collection for November spikes by 8.5 pc at Rs 1.82 lakh cr

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection for the month of November stood at Rs 1,82,269 crore, marking a 8.5 per cent increase on a yearly basis, the government data said.

In November last year, the GST was recorded at Rs 1,67,929 crore.

For the period of April-November, the collections are at Rs 14.57 lakh crore, as per data by the finance ministry.

Domestic gross revenue in November grew by 9.4 per cent at Rs 1,39,678 crore.

In November, the CGST collections rose to Rs 34,141 crore, while SGST collections increased to Rs 43,047 crore.

IGST, which includes revenues from imports, surged to Rs 91,828 crore, and cess collections amounted to Rs 13,253 crore.

As per the Finance Ministry data, the gross GST revenue from imports in November 2024 stood at Rs 42,591 crore, up by 5.9 per cent as compared to Rs 40,234 crore in November 2023.

The IGST collected on imports alone amounted to Rs Rs 41,736 crore, indicating an increase in import activities.

The cess collected from imports decreased to Rs 855 crore from Rs 1,036 crore in November last year.

Net GST revenue stood at Rs 1,63,010 crore for November 2024, a 11.1 per cent increase from Rs 1,46,786 crore in November 2023.

Among the states, Maharashtra recorded the highest GST collections at Rs 29,948 crore registering 17 per cent increase as compared to November 2023.

It was followed by Karnataka and Gujarat at Rs 13,722 crore and Rs 12,192 crore respectively.

Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded the lowest of GST Collections at Rs 5 crore and Rs 32 crore respectively.