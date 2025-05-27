Govt restores RoDTEP benefits for special export categories from June 1

The government has announced restoration of benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme for exports made by Advance Authorization (AA) holders, Export-Oriented Units (EOUs), and units operating in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The benefits will be applicable for all eligible exports made from 1st June onwards, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

According to the data shared by the ministry, as of 31st March, a total of disbursements under the RoDTEP scheme have crossed Rs 57,976.78 crore, underscoring its significant role in supporting India’s merchandise exports.

For the Financial Year 2025–26, the Government has allocated Rs 18,233 crore under the scheme.

The support will cover 10,780 HS lines for Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) exports and 10,795 HS lines for AA/EOU/SEZ exports, ensuring broad-based coverage for diverse sectors of the economy, the ministry said in a statement.

Commerce Ministry said the benefits under RoDTEP for these categories were previously available until 5th February 2025, and their reinstatement is expected to provide a level playing field for exporters across sectors.

Operational since 1st January 2021, the RoDTEP scheme is designed to reimburse exporters for embedded duties, taxes, and levies that are not otherwise refunded under any other existing scheme.

It is compliant with World Trade Organization (WTO) norms and is implemented via a comprehensive end-to-end digital platform to ensure transparency and efficiency.