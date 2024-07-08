Govt reopens application window for PLI Scheme for White Goods till Oct 12

The Centre has reopened the application window for the PLI Scheme for White Goods (ACs and LED Lights) for the period from 15th July, 2024 to 12th October, 2024 (inclusive).

The application window is being reopened based on the appetite of the Industry to invest more under the Scheme, which is an outcome of the growing market and confidence generated due to manufacturing of key components of ACs and LED Lights in India under the Scheme, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

”It is being opened on the same terms & conditions stipulated in Production Linked Incentive Scheme for White Goods (PLIWG) Scheme notified on 16.04.2021 and PLIWG Scheme Guidelines issued on 04.06.2021, as amended from time to time,” it added.

Application can be made on the same on-line portal having URL as https://pliwhitegoods.ifciltd.com/. No application shall be accepted after the closure of the application window.

The applicant approved in the proposed third round would be eligible for PLI for maximum three years only in the case of new applicants and existing beneficiaries opting for investment period upto March 2023 seeking to move to higher investment category.

The Ministry of Commerce further in a press note said that for existing beneficiaries opting for investment period upto March 2022 seeking to move to higher investment category in the proposed third round, would be eligible for PLI for maximum two years only.

Existing beneficiaries opting for the above, in case they are not able to achieve the threshold investment or sales in a given year will be eligible for submitting the claims as per their original investment plan. However, this flexibility will be provided only once during the Scheme period.

To maintain liquidity in the business, better working capital management, and enhance operational efficiency of beneficiaries, it has been decided to introduce the system of Quarterly claims processing of PLI in place of processing of claims on Annual basis, it said.