Govt plans to unlock tourism potential of lighthouses for economic growth

With India being home to 204 lighthouses, the Central government is actively promoting lighthouse tourism as part of its broader Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 to enhance India’s cultural heritage and maritime legacy.

With a coastline spanning over 7,500 kilometres, by developing these sites, the government seeks to enhance India’s tourism offerings while creating employment opportunities and fostering local economic growth. In fact, it is planning to set up a national framework to empower the coastal communities and ensure sustainable development around lighthouses.

Traditionally, serving as navigational aids for seafarers, these iconic structures are now being envisaged as tourism destinations under the government of India’s developmental vision. This initiative aims to preserve the historical and architectural significance of lighthouses and unlock their potential for economic growth and community empowerment.

Lighthouse tourism involves transforming lighthouses and their surroundings into vibrant tourist attractions. These structures, often located in scenic coastal or island settings, offer visitors a unique combination of natural beauty, maritime history, and recreational opportunities.

India’s lighthouses are not mere functional structures but repositories of history and culture. Their potential as tourist destinations stems from several key factors including strategic locations, cultural importance, adventure and leisure and economic impact.

Recognising this potential, the government has identified lighthouse tourism as a priority area for development. The initiative aligns with the broader objectives of enhancing India’s global appeal as a travel destination while promoting sustainable tourism practices.

In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 75 lighthouses with tourist facilities in 10 states and Union territories. They have been developed with an investment of Rs 60 crore. Each lighthouse has become a beacon of both heritage and recreation, with modern amenities such as museums, amphitheaters, children’s parks, and more.

In the fiscal year 2023-24 alone, these 75 dedicated lighthouses attracted an impressive 16 lakh visitors, an increase of more than 400% footfall of tourists from 4 lakh in 2014. As of September 2024, the current fiscal year 2024-25 has already welcomed more than 10 lakh visitors. More than 500,000 tourists visited the lighthouses between April and June, 2024, validating the vision of transforming these iconic maritime structures into vibrant tourist hotspots as envisioned by Mr Modi.

These developments have also resulted in job creation, with 150 direct and 500 indirect employment opportunities emerging in nearby hotels, restaurants, tour operators, transportation services, and local shops and artisans. Steps taken by the government to boost Lighthouse Tourism include Indian Lighthouse Festival series and Stakeholders Meet.

The government’s commitment to lighthouse tourism is also evident from its efforts under the Sagarmala Programme and its focus on fostering partnerships with private stakeholders. It exemplifies integrated development, blending infrastructure growth, sustainability, and community welfare to drive India’s maritime and economic progress. The Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL) actively collaborates with private players to ensure these projects meet international standards while safeguarding environmental sustainability.

And to fully realise the potential of lighthouse tourism in India, the government has outlined several forward-looking strategies which include sustainable development, integration with coastal circuits, awareness campaigns and skill development. These initiatives align well with Mr Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar India and aim to integrate the country’s rich maritime history into its economic growth strategy.

Under the Sagarmala Programme, with active participation from private stakeholders, lighthouse tourism is set to become a cornerstone of India’s booming travel industry. These revitalized sites offer visitors a unique experience that combines history, adventure, and the breathtaking beauty of India’s coastline. Over 9 lakh tourists visited lighthouses in the first half of the current fiscal, and it is evident that the growing trend of lighthouses as tourist hotspots continues.