Govt inaugurates Sourcex India 2025 for exporters to engage with international markets

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), with support from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, inaugurated the third edition of Sourcex India 2025.

The event was officially inaugurated by Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi who underscored the importance of Sourcex India in fostering a robust ecosystem for promoting India’s foreign trade, particularly exports.

In his keynote address, Sarangi reiterated the Government’s commitment to supporting sourcing from India through various incentive schemes and initiatives such as Make in India, Startup India, and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.

He highlighted that these efforts are aimed at enhancing manufacturing competitiveness, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies, and strengthening India’s position in global markets.

Sarangi further emphasised the role of digitisation and ease of doing business in improving product quality and standardisation, which are crucial for enhancing global acceptance of Indian goods.

Additionally, he mentioned the Government’s ongoing efforts to explore new market access opportunities through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with key international partners to boost exports further.

Further, FIEO officiating President Ashwani Kumar described Sourcex India 2025 as a landmark event that strengthens India’s position as a leading global supplier of high-quality products.

He emphasised the importance of direct engagement between Indian exporters and international buyers, highlighting the event’s role in expanding India’s trade footprint worldwide.

Sourcex India 2025 is a key platform for Indian exporters to engage with international markets, witnessing participation from over 150 global buyers across 45+ countries, including regions such as Africa, Commonwealth of Independent States(CIS), EU, Latin American and Caribbean(LAC), North American Free Trade Agreement(NAFTA), Northeast Asia (NEA), Oceania(region that includes Australasia, Micronesia, Melanesia, and Polynesia), SA, SEA, and West Asia and North Africa(WANA).

The event features participation from Indian companies across diverse sectors, including Food & Beverages, Health & Beauty,

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods(FMCG) & Fast-Moving Consumer Durables(FMCD), Apparel & Garments, Textiles & Home Decor, E-Commerce Services, and Logistics. Additionally, the event showcases the work of 10 National Award-winning artisans from across India, supported by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles.