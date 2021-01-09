Investors applying online or digital mode for subscription of government’s gold bond scheme will get a discount of Rs 50 per gram, said the Finance Ministry.

“The Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of Rs50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode,” the finance ministry said on Friday.

For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 5,054 per gram of gold, the statement added.

Originally, the issue price of the Bond during the subscription period shall be Rs5,104 per gram.

In terms of an October 9, 2020, notification, Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series X) will open for the period January 11-15, 2021 with Settlement date January 19, 2021.