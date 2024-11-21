Govt directs EPFO to ensure UAN activation for employees through Aadhaar-based OTP

The Centre has issued directions to ministries/departments to ensure payment of subsidy/incentive to beneficiaries of welfare schemes through Aadhaar Payment Bridge and ensuring 100% biometric Aadhaar authentication.

To ensure that maximum number of employers and employees benefit from the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme announced in Union Budget 2024-25, the Ministry of Labour & Employment has directed EPFO to work in a campaign mode with employers and ensure activation of Universal Account Number (UAN) of employees. The EPFO will involve its zonal and regional offices for effective outreach.

Using ‘Aadhaar’ as an identity document simplifies government delivery processes, enhances transparency and efficiency, and ensures beneficiaries receive their entitlements seamlessly. Aadhaar-based verification eliminates the need for producing multiple documents to prove one’s identity, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said on Thursday.

In the first stage, employers are required to complete the process of UAN activation through Aadhaar-based OTP for all their employees joining in the current financial year by 30 November 2024, starting with the latest joinees. They must then complete the process for all employees working with them.

UAN activation provides employees with seamless access to EPFO’s comprehensive online services, enabling them to efficiently manage their Provident Fund (PF) accounts, view and download PF passbooks, submit online claims for withdrawals, advances, or transfers, update personal details, and track claims in real time. This allows employees 24/7 access to EPFO services from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for physical visits to EPFO offices.

The activation process can be completed using an Aadhaar-based OTP (One-Time Password).

Going forward, UAN activation will include the state-of-the-art facility of Biometric authentication, through Face-recognition Technology.