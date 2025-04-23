‘Govt committed to purchase 100% of production of Tur at MSP’

In order to incentivise the farmers contributing to the enhancement of domestic production of pulses and to reduce the dependence on imports, the government has approved the procurement of Tur, Urad and Masur under Price Support Scheme (PSS) equivalent to 100% of the production of the state for the procurement year 2024-25.

The government had announced in the General Budget 2025 that the procurement of Tur (Arhar), Urad and Masur would be undertaken 100% of the production of the state for another four years up to 2028-29 through central nodal agencies, namely NAFED and NCCF to achieve self- sufficiency in pulses in the country.

Accordingly, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved the procurement of Tur (Arhar) in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh under the Price Support Scheme during the Kharif 2024-25 season for a total quantity of 13.22 LMT. The minister has also approved the extension of the procurement period in Andhra Pradesh by 30 days beyond 90 days up to 22 May in the interest of farmers.

The procurement at MSP through NAFED and NCCF is in progress in Andhra Pradesh,Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana and a total quantity of 3.92 LMT of Tur (Arhar) has been procured in these states till 22 April, benefitting 2,56,517 farmers.

Tur procurement is also done from pre-registered farmers on the e-Samridhi portal of NAFED and the eSamyukti portal of NCCF.