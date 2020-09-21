The central government has so far collected non-tax revenue of Rs 84,023.78 crore during the ongoing financial year, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said on Sunday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Thakur said the total corporate tax collection so far during this financial year is Rs 95,533 crore, while the total GST collection in the current financial year is Rs 3,59,112 crore.

“The total non-tax revenue collected by the Central Government, so far, during this financial year is Rs 84,023.78 crore (Provisional),” he said.

Thakur said the total market borrowings of the central government so far this financial year stands at Rs 7.06 lakh crore.

Replying to a separate question, Thakur said the overall expenditure of Government of India stood at Rs 10,54,209 crore as on July 31, 2020.

He also listed out few expenditure items related to fighting COVID-19 pandemic, including Rs 8,575.17 crore under ‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness package’ to provide support to all states and UT governments for COVID-19 management, National Centre of Disease Control(NCDC), among others, by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

The expenditure also included Rs 20.81 crore by Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), Rs 102.88 crore by Ministry of Home Affairs and Rs 19.34 crore by Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Thakur further said Rs 2,454.56 crore was spent on procurement of masks and PPE Kits for healthcare workers and other frontline workers by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare; Rs 1.35 crore by Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) and Rs 58.05 crore by Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Apart from the specific expenditure items, two packages, one amounting to Rs 1.70 lakh crore under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and AtmaNirbhar Programme, being a special economic and comprehensive package amounting to Rs 20 lakh crore have been announced to fight COVID-19,” Thakur added.

The total capital expenditure during the current financial year 2020-2021 is Rs 1,11,849 crore as on July 31, 2020, he added.