Govt building sustainable, resilient, and future-ready infra ecosystem: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that with smart cities and green highways, the government is building an infrastructure ecosystem that is sustainable, resilient, and future-ready.

The minister elaborated that the Budget 2025-26 allocates Rs 11.21 trillion for the infrastructure sector to not only help build roads and railways but also create jobs and businesses enabling citizens to experience better mobility and convenience.

Highlighting that PM Gati Shakti initiative, he said it is ensuring integrated and multimodal infra development – making transport seamless, reducing logistical costs & boosting our economic potential. “From highways that redefine connectivity to railways driving economic growth; world-class ports boosting trade efficiency to modern airports strengthening regional and global connectivity — every milestone reflects India’s bold vision and commitment to progress,” the Minister pointed out.

He urged the participants to continue collaborating, innovating, and accelerating, ensuring that India’s infrastructure remains the backbone of its economic development.

Speaking about the Build India Infra Awards, the minister noted that these awards honour not just projects, but perseverance that is transforming India’s infra and shaping our nation’s future.

The initiative spotlights and commends trailblazing infrastructure projects and initiatives across India.

Notably, in a separate development, Piyush Goyal had also emphasised that the Union Budget reinforces its commitments with a ₹10k Cr Fund of Funds for Startups and a Deep Tech Fund empowering entrepreneurs.

He further stressed that a significant investment committed towards R&D with an initial estimation of Rs 20,000 crore for Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) along with a high-level committee, an investment-friendly index and Jan Vishwas 2.0 further bolster trust-based governance.