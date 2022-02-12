Government completes auction of 10 Coal Mines

Coal Ministry has successfully auctioned ten Coal Mines of five states with this the total mines auctioned so far have increased to 42.

According to the Union Coal Ministry here on Saturday, of the ten auctioned coal mines, nine coal mines were fully explored and one mine is partially explored. The cumulative PRC (Peak Rated Capacity) for these coal mines is expected to be at 22 MTPA (Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum). The total geological reserves for these mines are 1,716.211 Million tonnes, he added.

During the e-auction, cumulatively 10 coal mines were put up for auction of which six coal mines were CMSP coal mines and the remaining four were MMDR coal mines, the Ministry said. The five states where the auction was completed include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Odisha, the Ministry said.