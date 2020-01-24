The government has appointed senior banker Lingam Venkat Prabhakar as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Canara Bank effective on or after February 01.

Previously, Prabhakar was the executive director of state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) and he will be replacing R A Sankara Narayanan who is going to retire at the end of this month.

Prabhakar joined PNB on March 1, 2018 and holds a Master’s Degree in Agriculture and a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

Prior to that, he was associated with the Allahabad Bank and served in various capacities.

Other than Prabhakar’s appointment at Canara Bank, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has also appointed Sanjiv Chadha as the MD & CEO of Bank of Baroda and Atanu Kumar Das as MD & CEO of Bank of India.

(With input from agencies)