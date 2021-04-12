Google has announced that it will close down the mobile shopping app for both iOS and Android devices by June this year.

“Within the next few weeks, we`ll no longer be supporting the Shopping app. All of the functionality the app offered users is available on the Shopping tab,” statement released by the company read.

However, the shopping app will be available on the desktop (web) version at hopping.google.com website.

“We`ll continue building features within the Shopping tab and other Google surfaces, including the Google app, that make it easy for people to discover and shop for the products they love,” the statement added.

The shopping app allows users to select from among thousands of online stores and make purchases using their Google accounts.

The move comes as Google has been expanding shopping functionality in Search, Image Search, and YouTube, while increasingly leveraging augmented reality, the report mentioned.

(With IANS inputs)