Gold prices on Tuesday traded higher as the rates jumped Rs 119 in Delhi to hit Rs Rs 49,306 per 10 gram following the rise in international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold prices had closed at Rs 49,187 per 10 gram.

Following gold’s footsteps, silver too rose by Rs 1,408 to Rs 49,483 per kg from Rs 48,075 per kg on Monday.

On the global platform, the yellow metal traded with gains at $1,773 per ounce, while the silver traded at $17.86 per ounce.

“Gold prices continued upside on Tuesday on weak global cues which fetched safe-haven interest from the investors,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

As per reports, gold is headed for its third straight monthly gain.