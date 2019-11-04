After falling Rs 263 in the previous session, gold prices in the Indian market increased by 0.28 per cent at Rs 38,419 per 10 gram on MCX on Monday at 1112 hours. Following gold’s trend silver futures prices rose by 0.56 per cent to reach Rs 46,650 per kg.

In global markets, today gold prices dropped following optimism that US-China could sign a trade deal by the end of the month.

Gold prices have corrected Rs 1,600 from September highs of Rs 40,000 per 10 gram. But the prices are still around 20 per cent high that is damaging the demands.

As per media reports, gold dealers offered a discount of up to $6 per ounce in the last week.

Gold prices in India are calculated considering 12.5 per cent import charges and 3 per cent GST.

(With input from agencies)