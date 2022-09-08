Follow Us:
Gold price today, 8 Sep 2022

SNS | New Delhi | September 8, 2022 10:46 am

Gold Price Today, 8 Sep 2022(Photo: iStock)

On September 8, 2022, the price of Yellow metal in India for both 22 and 24 carat weights fell.

As of Thursday, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India is Rs 50,550, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,310.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today-

Major Cities    22 Carat/10 g    24 Carat/10g
Delhi    Rs 46,540    Rs 50,760
Mumbai    Rs 46,390    Rs 50,610
Kolkata    Rs 46,650    Rs 50,890
Chennai    Rs 47,240    Rs 51,540
Ahmedabad    Rs 46,700    Rs 50,950

 

Data from goodreturns.in

