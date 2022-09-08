Gold price today, 8 Sep 2022

On September 8, 2022, the price of Yellow metal in India for both 22 and 24 carat weights fell.

As of Thursday, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India is Rs 50,550, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,310.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today-

Major Cities 22 Carat/10 g 24 Carat/10g Delhi Rs 46,540 Rs 50,760 Mumbai Rs 46,390 Rs 50,610 Kolkata Rs 46,650 Rs 50,890 Chennai Rs 47,240 Rs 51,540 Ahmedabad Rs 46,700 Rs 50,950

Data from goodreturns.in