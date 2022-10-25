Follow Us:
Gold price today, 25. 0ct. 2022

SNS | Delhi | October 25, 2022 10:45 am

On Tuesday October 25, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat weights has remained constant.  10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 50,060in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 45,860.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 47,050     Rs 51,310
Mumbai     Rs 46,850     Rs 51,110
Kolkata     Rs 46,850     Rs 50,110
Chennai     Rs 47,400     Rs 51,720
Ahmedabad     Rs 46,900     Rs 51,160
